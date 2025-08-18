A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lighting II assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing takes flight during Exercise Combined Strike along the coast of Italy, August 18, 2025. The 31st Fighter Wing and 48th FW demonstrates interoperability while integrating with one another to sharpen skills and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 04:33
|Photo ID:
|9269245
|VIRIN:
|250818-F-ZJ681-1064
|Resolution:
|1309x873
|Size:
|632.06 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Combined Strike 25 Flight Ops [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.