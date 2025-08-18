Exercise Combined Strike 25 Flight Ops

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lighting II assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing takes flight during Exercise Combined Strike along the coast of Italy, August 18, 2025. The 31st Fighter Wing and 48th FW demonstrates interoperability while integrating with one another to sharpen skills and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)