Exercise Combined Strike 25 Flight Ops

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Three U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing fly in formation during Exercise Combined Strike along the coast of Italy, August 18, 2025. The U.S. Air Force’s ability to quickly respond and reassure Allies and partners rests upon the fact that we train and operate together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)