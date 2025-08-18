Exercise Combined Strike 25 Flight Ops

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A formation of U.S. Air Force F-35 Lighting IIs and F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 48th and 31st Fighter Wings respectively fly in formation as a part of Exercise Combined Strike along the coast of Italy, August 18, 2025. Integration flight training is key to ensuring NATO objectives to enhance interoperability and increase our readiness and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)