Exercise Combined Strike 25 Flight Ops

A formation of U.S. Air Force F-35 Lighting IIs and F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 48th and 31st Fighter Wings respectively prepare to land after completing a sortie as a part of Exercise Combined Strike near Aviano Air Base, Italy, August 18, 2025. Exercises like Combined Strike ensure USAFE remains ready and postured to rely on one another to defend the area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)