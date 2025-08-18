Exercise Combined Strike 25 Flight Ops

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Three U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing fly in formation during Exercise Combined Strike along the coast of Italy, August 18, 2025. Integration flying training is key to ensuring NATO objectives to enhance interoperability and increase our readiness and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)