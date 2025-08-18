Kadena pharmacy: Supporting the mission, one prescription at a time

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen work at the 18 Wing medical building pharmacy on Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 13, 2025. The 18th MSS team supports deployed personnel and ensures mission readiness by providing essential medications to Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)