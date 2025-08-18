U.S. Air Force Major Julia Comitalo, 18th Medical Support Squadron diagnostics and therapeutics flight commander, poses for a photo at the 18th MSS pharmacy on Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 13, 2025. The 18th Medical Support Squadron ensures military members receive accurate prescriptions, keeping military members mission ready and preventing medical setbacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 02:20
|Photo ID:
|9269136
|VIRIN:
|250813-F-WJ150-1107
|Resolution:
|5319x3539
|Size:
|397.42 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Kadena pharmacy: Supporting the mission, one prescription at a time
