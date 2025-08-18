Kadena pharmacy: Supporting the mission, one prescription at a time

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Malachi Hailstalk, 18th Medical Support Squadron pharmacy technician, counts prescription pills on Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 13, 2025. The 18th MSS team supports deployed personnel and ensures mission readiness by providing essential medications to Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)
