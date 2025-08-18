Kadena pharmacy: Supporting the mission, one prescription at a time

In the high-tempo world of Pacific operations, readiness is essential. While jets soar overhead and maintainers turn wrenches on the flight line, the 18th Medical Support Squadron pharmacy works behind the scenes to keep Airmen in the fight, one prescription at a time.



With just seven active-duty Airmen, the 18th Medical Support Squadron Pharmacy manages an operation that fills more than 65,000 prescriptions annually, supporting not only active-duty members but also families and civilians across Kadena Air Base.



From life-saving medications to routine refills, the team delivers care with precision and urgency.



“We help get people back to the fight sooner,” said U.S. Air Force Major Ammon Hardy, 18th MSS pharmacy flight commander. “We keep our Airmen fit for the fight through therapeutic medications that can help them physically, emotionally or mentally.”



Efficiency and innovation are key to managing such a high demand. Tools like Q-Flow, a self check-in kiosk, help streamline patient processing, while the pharmacy’s tight management of its $3 million annual logistics budget ensures medications are stocked and ready; no matter what the mission demands.



“We support deployers directly; whether it’s malaria prevention, biological warfare kits, or vital medications for the field,” said Tech. Sgt. Willie Denson, non-commissed officer in charge of pharmacy operations. “Our role is to make sure they’re medically ready to go at a moment’s notice.”



Whether it’s preparing deployers, supporting exercises, or caring for families at home, the 18th MSS Pharmacy is a vital force behind Kadena’s operational strength. Their impact is felt across the mission—keeping the Indo-Pacific secure, ensuring every Airman is ready.

