    Kadena pharmacy: Supporting the mission, one prescription at a time [Image 3 of 5]

    Kadena pharmacy: Supporting the mission, one prescription at a time

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Major Ammon Hardy, 18th Medical Support Squadron pharmacy flight commander, grabs a medication on Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 13, 2025. The 18th MSS pharmacy processes around 65,000 prescriptions a year with a $3 million annual budget. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)

    VIRIN: 250813-F-WJ150-1093
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena pharmacy: Supporting the mission, one prescription at a time [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Karina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kadena pharmacy: Supporting the mission, one prescription at a time

