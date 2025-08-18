Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena pharmacy: Supporting the mission, one prescription at a time [Image 1 of 5]

    Kadena pharmacy: Supporting the mission, one prescription at a time

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Malachi Hailstalk, 18th Medical Support Squadron pharmacy technician, pours medication into a prescription bottle, on Kadena Air Base, Aug. 13, 2025. The 18th MSS pharmacy processes roughly 65,000 prescriptions a year with a $3 million annual budget. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.21.2025 02:20
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Kadena pharmacy: Supporting the mission, one prescription at a time [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Karina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

