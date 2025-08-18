Date Taken: 08.13.2025 Date Posted: 08.21.2025 02:20 Photo ID: 9269133 VIRIN: 250813-F-WJ150-1025 Resolution: 5376x3577 Size: 315.06 KB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Kadena pharmacy: Supporting the mission, one prescription at a time [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Karina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.