    35th CES Replaces Aircraft Arresting Systems [Image 3 of 5]

    35th CES Replaces Aircraft Arresting Systems

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron work to install a new aircraft arresting system at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 19, 2025. By replacing aging infrastructure, the project safeguards operational longevity and prevents costly delays from unplanned system failures, reinforcing the ability to respond quickly to evolving challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 23:47
    Photo ID: 9269033
    VIRIN: 250819-F-EP621-1158
    Resolution: 7229x4819
    Size: 6.02 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, 35th CES Replaces Aircraft Arresting Systems [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

