35th CES Replaces Aircraft Arresting Systems

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron work to install a new aircraft arresting system at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 19, 2025. By replacing aging infrastructure, the project safeguards operational longevity and prevents costly delays from unplanned system failures, reinforcing the ability to respond quickly to evolving challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 23:47
|Photo ID:
|9269033
|VIRIN:
|250819-F-EP621-1158
|Resolution:
|7229x4819
|Size:
|6.02 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
