U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron and contractors work to set a new aircraft arresting system in place at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 19, 2025. The installation of a new aircraft arresting system enhances flight safety by providing pilots with a dependable emergency stopping capability during critical situations, supporting operations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)
|08.19.2025
|08.20.2025 23:47
|9269032
|250819-F-EP621-1140
|8256x5504
|8.12 MB
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|2
|0
35th CES Replaces Aircraft Arresting Systems
