35th CES Replaces Aircraft Arresting Systems

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron and contractors work to set a new aircraft arresting system in place at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 19, 2025. The installation of a new aircraft arresting system enhances flight safety by providing pilots with a dependable emergency stopping capability during critical situations, supporting operations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)