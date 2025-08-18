35th CES Replaces Aircraft Arresting Systems

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron examines a component during the installation of a new aircraft arresting system at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 19, 2025. Sustaining reliable arresting capabilities preserves the 35th Fighter Wing’s ability to project combat power across the Indo-Pacific region, advancing security and stability throughout the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)