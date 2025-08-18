35th CES Replaces Aircraft Arresting Systems

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A crane lifts away an old aircraft arresting system to be replaced at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 19, 2025. The installation of a new system strengthens mission readiness by ensuring aircraft can launch and recover without interruption to daily training or contingency operations, directly contributing to sustained regional presence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)