35th CES Replaces Aircraft Arresting Systems

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron examines a component during the installation of a new aircraft arresting system at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 19, 2025. Sustaining reliable arresting capabilities preserves the 35th Fighter Wing's ability to project combat power across the Indo-Pacific region, advancing security and stability throughout the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan – Power production Airmen assigned to the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) completed the replacement of Misawa Air Base, Japan’s aircraft arresting systems on Aug. 20, 2025, marking a critical step in sustaining the wing’s ability to launch and recover fighter aircraft safely in the Indo-Pacific region.



The replacement is part of a routine 10-year cycle that ensures the arresting systems remain reliable for any emergency.



“The arresting system is a crucial safety device for all tail-hook equipped aircraft,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Luke Stiles, 35th CES power production section chief. “Fighter aircraft don’t fly without the cable in place—it’s their safety net. With the F-16 and F-35 missions here, those jets won’t take off unless these systems are fully operational.”



The arresting systems were rebuilt by the 611th CES at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, before being shipped to Misawa AB for installation. The process, which occurs only once every decade, provided Airmen with a rare training opportunity while directly impacting the wing’s ability to generate combat airpower.



“I expect our Airmen to take away the knowledge and experience they gain here to be able to do this at any base in the future,” said Styles. “These systems are installed at many locations, so being able to replace them when needed is an important skill.”



By maintaining these systems, the 35th CES ensures Misawa remains postured to support U.S. and allied airpower, strengthening regional security and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific.