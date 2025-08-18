Passing the Ball, Bridging the Gap

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 18th Communications Squadron basketball team and the Okinawan prefectural representative team pose for a group photo after a practice match at Ginowan, Japan, Aug. 14, 2025. Events like this help bridge cultural gaps and strengthen the bond between U.S. service members and the local Japanese community while also reflecting the broader commitment to maintaining a strong U.S.-Japan relations and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luis E. Rios Calderon)