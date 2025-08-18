U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 18th Communications Squadron basketball team and the Okinawan prefectural representative team pose for a group photo after a practice match at Ginowan, Japan, Aug. 14, 2025. Events like this help bridge cultural gaps and strengthen the bond between U.S. service members and the local Japanese community while also reflecting the broader commitment to maintaining a strong U.S.-Japan relations and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luis E. Rios Calderon)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 21:51
|Photo ID:
|9268947
|VIRIN:
|250814-F-VM929-2666
|Resolution:
|4892x3255
|Size:
|5.72 MB
|Location:
|GINOWAN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Passing the Ball, Bridging the Gap
