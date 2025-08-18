Passing the Ball, Bridging the Gap

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Malik Jones, right, 18th Communications Squadron client system technician, dribbles during a practice match with the Okinawa prefectural representative team at Ginowan, Japan, Aug. 14, 2025. The 18th CS team was invited to a practice game with the Okinawan team in preparation for their preliminary game in Kyushu, Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luis E. Rios Calderon)