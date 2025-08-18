Passing the Ball, Bridging the Gap

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman LeMier Smith, center, 18th Logistic Readiness Squadron central storage journeyman, breaks through the Okinawan prefectural representative team’s defense during a basketball practice match at Ginowan, Japan, Aug. 14, 2025. Both teams participated in a two-hour-long practice match, sharpening their skills on the court and forging new bonds with each other. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luis E. Rios Calderon)