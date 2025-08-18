U.S. Air Force Senior Airman LeMier Smith, center, 18th Logistic Readiness Squadron central storage journeyman, breaks through the Okinawan prefectural representative team’s defense during a basketball practice match at Ginowan, Japan, Aug. 14, 2025. Both teams participated in a two-hour-long practice match, sharpening their skills on the court and forging new bonds with each other. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luis E. Rios Calderon)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 21:51
|Photo ID:
|9268942
|VIRIN:
|250814-F-VM929-2106
|Resolution:
|5320x3540
|Size:
|5.79 MB
|Location:
|GINOWAN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Passing the Ball, Bridging the Gap [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Luis E. Rios Calderon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Passing the Ball, Bridging the Gap
No keywords found.