Passing the Ball, Bridging the Gap

A player from the Okinawan prefectural representative team slam dunks a basketball during a basketball practice match at Ginowan, Japan, Aug. 14, 2025. Both teams participated in a two-hour-long practice match, sharpening their skills on the court and forging new bonds with each other. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luis E. Rios Calderon)