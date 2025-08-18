Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Passing the Ball, Bridging the Gap [Image 9 of 10]

    Passing the Ball, Bridging the Gap

    GINOWAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Luis E. Rios Calderon 

    18th Wing

    A player from the Okinawan prefectural representative team slam dunks a basketball during a basketball practice match at Ginowan, Japan, Aug. 14, 2025. Both teams participated in a two-hour-long practice match, sharpening their skills on the court and forging new bonds with each other. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luis E. Rios Calderon)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Location: GINOWAN, OKINAWA, JP
