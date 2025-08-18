U.S Air Force Airmen from the 18th Communications Squadron basketball team warm up before a game with the Okinawan prefectural representative team at Ginowan, Japan, Aug. 14, 2025. The 18th CS team was invited to a practice game with the Okinawan team in preparation for their preliminary game in Kyushu, Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luis E. Rios Calderon)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 21:51
|Photo ID:
|9268937
|VIRIN:
|250814-F-VM929-1066
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.81 MB
|Location:
|GINOWAN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Passing the Ball, Bridging the Gap
