Passing the Ball, Bridging the Gap

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Malik Jones, left, 18th Communications Squadron client system technician, attempts to steal the basketball from a player from the Okinawa prefectural representative team during a practice match at Ginowan, Japan, Aug. 14, 2025. Events like this help bridge cultural gaps and strengthen the bond between U.S. service members and the local Japanese community while also reflecting the broader commitment to maintaining strong U.S.-Japan relations and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luis E. Rios Calderon)