U.S. Army Chief of Staff, Sgt. Maj. of the Army visit D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force

Gen. Randy A. George, Chief of Staff of the Army, and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Mike Weimer meet with Soldiers and Airmen from Joint Task Force-D.C., the National Guard response force, in Washington, D.C., Aug. 19, 2025. The National Guard response is part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force and is focused on building a safer community in Washington. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Aaron Troutman)
|08.19.2025
|08.20.2025 18:39
|9268736
|250819-A-NR779-2291
|3240x2160
|2.17 MB
|US
|8
|0
