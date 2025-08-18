Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force on the National Mall [Image 1 of 8]

    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force on the National Mall

    UNITED STATES

    08.18.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Nina Cortez 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the District of Columbia National Guard, activated in support of D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, at the National Mall, Washington, D.C., Aug. 18, 2025. President Donald J. Trump activated the D.C. National Guard under Title 32 to assist Federal and Washington, D.C. law enforcement within the nation’s capital, Aug. 11, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Nina Cortez)

