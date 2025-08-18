Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    West Virginia National Guard arrives in Washington, D.C. [Image 4 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    West Virginia National Guard arrives in Washington, D.C.

    UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Soldiers and Airmen from the West Virginia National Guard arrive at the District of Columbia Armory in Washington, Aug. 19, 2025. Guard members were activated under the Joint Task Force–District of Columbia as part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force to support District and federal partners in safeguarding property and ensuring the functions of government. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 18:39
    Photo ID: 9268732
    VIRIN: 250819-F-EZ983-2159
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 14.15 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, West Virginia National Guard arrives in Washington, D.C. [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force on the National Mall
    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force on the National Mall
    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force
    West Virginia National Guard arrives in Washington, D.C.
    West Virginia National Guard arrives in Washington, D.C.
    U.S. Army Chief of Staff, Sgt. Maj. of the Army visit D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force
    U.S. Army Chief of Staff, Sgt. Maj. of the Army visit D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force
    U.S. Army Chief of Staff, Sgt. Maj. of the Army visit D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download