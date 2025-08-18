U.S. Army Soldiers from the District of Columbia National Guard, activated in support of D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, at the National Mall, Washington, D.C., Aug. 18, 2025. President Donald J. Trump activated the D.C. National Guard under Title 32 to assist Federal and Washington, D.C. law enforcement within the nation’s capital, Aug. 11, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Nina Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 18:39
|Photo ID:
|9268721
|VIRIN:
|250818-A-GG554-3582
|Resolution:
|8068x5440
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force on the National Mall [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Nina Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.