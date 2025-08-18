Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers from the West Viginia and South Carolina National Guards are deputized at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C., Aug. 19, 2025. Guard members were activated under the Joint Task Force–District of Columbia as part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force to support District and federal partners in safeguarding property and ensuring the functions of government. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Giselle Gonzalez)