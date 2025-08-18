Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force [Image 3 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Spc. Giselle Gonzalez 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the West Viginia and South Carolina National Guards are deputized at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C., Aug. 19, 2025. Guard members were activated under the Joint Task Force–District of Columbia as part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force to support District and federal partners in safeguarding property and ensuring the functions of government. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Giselle Gonzalez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 18:40
    Photo ID: 9268723
    VIRIN: 250819-A-H0992-1014
    Resolution: 6782x4521
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Giselle Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force on the National Mall
    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force on the National Mall
    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force
    West Virginia National Guard arrives in Washington, D.C.
    West Virginia National Guard arrives in Washington, D.C.
    U.S. Army Chief of Staff, Sgt. Maj. of the Army visit D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force
    U.S. Army Chief of Staff, Sgt. Maj. of the Army visit D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force
    U.S. Army Chief of Staff, Sgt. Maj. of the Army visit D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DCsafeandbeautifultaskforce
    dcsafe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download