    West Virginia National Guard arrives in Washington, D.C.

    West Virginia National Guard arrives in Washington, D.C.

    UNITED STATES

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Nina Cortez 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Soldiers from the West Virginia National Guard are deputized at the D.C. Armory as part of D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, Washington, D.C., Aug. 19, 2025. These National Guard service members provide critical support, including crowd management, presence patrols, and perimeter control, in support of law enforcement. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Nina Cortez)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 18:40
    Photo ID: 9268734
    VIRIN: 250819-A-GG554-3049
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, West Virginia National Guard arrives in Washington, D.C. [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Nina Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

