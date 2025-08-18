West Virginia National Guard arrives in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Soldiers from the West Virginia National Guard are deputized at the D.C. Armory as part of D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, Washington, D.C., Aug. 19, 2025. These National Guard service members provide critical support, including crowd management, presence patrols, and perimeter control, in support of law enforcement. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Nina Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 18:40
|Photo ID:
|9268734
|VIRIN:
|250819-A-GG554-3049
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.87 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
