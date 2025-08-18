Paws on Patrol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dale Sammons Jr., 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD Dani, inspect packages at the post office within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 15, 2025. With skills ranging from explosive detection to patrol and security, MWDs have enhanced military operations by supporting law enforcement and security-related tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)