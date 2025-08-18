Paws on Patrol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Military Working Dog Dani, sniffs packages within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 15, 2025. Since the establishment of the U.S. military K-9 program in 1942, military working dogs have supported missions on land, in air and at sea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)