Paws on Patrol

Paw prints are left atop a door step after a detection sweep was done within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 15, 2025. Since the establishment of the U.S. military K-9 program in 1942, military working dogs have supported missions on land, in air and at sea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 01:50
|Photo ID:
|9266825
|VIRIN:
|250814-F-PU288-1150
|Resolution:
|6689x4592
|Size:
|7.91 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
