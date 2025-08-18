Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paws on Patrol

    Paws on Patrol

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dale Sammons Jr., 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, radios into dispatch during patrol within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 15, 2025. With skills ranging from explosive detection to patrol and security, MWDs have enhanced military operations by supporting law enforcement efforts and security-related tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 01:50
    Photo ID: 9266821
    VIRIN: 250815-F-PU288-1349
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.14 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Paws on Patrol, by SrA Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SFS
    AFCENT
    K9
    MWD
    CENTCOM

