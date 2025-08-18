Paws on Patrol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dale Sammons Jr., 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD Dani, play frisbee before patrol within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 15, 2025. Since the establishment of the U.S. military K-9 program in 1942, military working dogs have supported missions on land, in air and at sea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)