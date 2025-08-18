U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dale Sammons Jr., 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and MWD Dani, play frisbee before patrol within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 15, 2025. Since the establishment of the U.S. military K-9 program in 1942, military working dogs have supported missions on land, in air and at sea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 01:50
|Photo ID:
|9266820
|VIRIN:
|250814-F-PU288-1115
|Resolution:
|8049x5316
|Size:
|9.4 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Paws on Patrol [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.