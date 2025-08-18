Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Paws on Patrol [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Paws on Patrol

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Military Working Dog Dani, sits in a patrol car within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 15, 2025. There are roughly 2,500 MWD actively serving in the U.S. military with an estimated 700 deployed overseas at any given time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 01:50
    Photo ID: 9266826
    VIRIN: 250815-F-PU288-1360
    Resolution: 7940x5504
    Size: 4.91 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paws on Patrol [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Paws on Patrol
    Paws on Patrol
    Paws on Patrol
    Paws on Patrol
    Paws on Patrol
    Paws on Patrol
    Paws on Patrol

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SFS
    AFCENT
    K9
    MWD
    CENTCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download