Paws on Patrol

U.S. Air Force Military Working Dog Dani, sits in a patrol car within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 15, 2025. There are roughly 2,500 MWD actively serving in the U.S. military with an estimated 700 deployed overseas at any given time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)