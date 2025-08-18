Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMISTAD 2025: Paraguayan Students Bridge Language, Knowledge [Image 6 of 6]

    AMISTAD 2025: Paraguayan Students Bridge Language, Knowledge

    PARAGUAY

    08.11.2025

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    Orlando Mestre Gonzalez, Paraguayan medical student and AMISTAD volunteer, discusses patient intake with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Wutchu Ung at Unidad de Salud de la Familia Inmaculada Concepción in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 11, 2025. During AMISTAD 2025, volunteers were essential to connecting medical teams with patients by providing translation and administrative support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 23:45
    Photo ID: 9266747
    VIRIN: 250811-F-WJ837-1277
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 14.99 MB
    Location: PY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    AMISTAD 2025: Paraguayan Students Bridge Language, Knowledge

    AMISTAD25

