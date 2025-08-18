Orlando Mestre Gonzalez, Paraguayan medical student and AMISTAD volunteer, discusses patient intake with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Wutchu Ung at Unidad de Salud de la Familia Inmaculada Concepción in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 11, 2025. During AMISTAD 2025, volunteers were essential to connecting medical teams with patients by providing translation and administrative support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 23:45
|Photo ID:
|9266747
|VIRIN:
|250811-F-WJ837-1277
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|14.99 MB
|Location:
|PY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMISTAD 2025: Paraguayan Students Bridge Language, Knowledge [Image 6 of 6], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMISTAD 2025: Paraguayan Students Bridge Language, Knowledge
No keywords found.