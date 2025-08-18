AMISTAD 2025: Paraguayan Students Bridge Language, Knowledge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Orlando Mestre Gonzalez, Paraguayan medical student and AMISTAD volunteer, discusses patient intake with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Wutchu Ung at Unidad de Salud de la Familia Inmaculada Concepción in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 11, 2025. During AMISTAD 2025, volunteers were essential to connecting medical teams with patients by providing translation and administrative support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)