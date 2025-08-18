AMISTAD 2025: Paraguayan Students Bridge Language, Knowledge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj.Carolyn Hetrick, 507th Medical Squadron dentist, poses with Paraguayan medical student Nico Rodriguez during AMISTAD 2025, at Hospital General de Luque, in Paraguay, Aug. 14, 2025. The global health engagement brought together United States service members and Paraguayan health professionals who shared expertise, improved readiness and built enduring relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea jenkins)