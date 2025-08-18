AMISTAD 2025: Paraguayan Students Bridge Language, Knowledge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Brad Pfeifle, 943rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron dentist, explains surgical techniques to Jiin Choi, Paraguayan dental student, during a maxillofacial surgery procedure at Hospital General de Luque, in Paraguay, Aug. 9, 2025. U.S. Air Force and Paraguayan medical teams worked side by side as part of AMISTAD 2025, a global health engagement mission designed to strengthen partnerships, increase medical readiness and expand access to care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)