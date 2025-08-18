Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMISTAD 2025: Paraguayan Students Bridge Language, Knowledge [Image 2 of 6]

    AMISTAD 2025: Paraguayan Students Bridge Language, Knowledge

    PARAGUAY

    08.09.2025

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Brad Pfeifle, 943rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron dentist, explains surgical techniques to Jiin Choi, Paraguayan dental student, during a maxillofacial surgery procedure at Hospital General de Luque, in Paraguay, Aug. 9, 2025. U.S. Air Force and Paraguayan medical teams worked side by side as part of AMISTAD 2025, a global health engagement mission designed to strengthen partnerships, increase medical readiness and expand access to care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

