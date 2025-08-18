AMISTAD 2025: Paraguayan Students Bridge Language, Knowledge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Nico Rodriguez, a Universidad Autónoma de Paraguay dental student and AMISTAD volunteer, poses for a photo at Hospital General de Luque, in Paraguay, Aug. 14, 2025. More than a dozen student and doctor volunteers supported U.S. and Paraguayan medical providers throughout the mission, bridging language and cultural gaps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)