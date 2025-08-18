Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMISTAD 2025: Paraguayan Students Bridge Language, Knowledge [Image 5 of 6]

    AMISTAD 2025: Paraguayan Students Bridge Language, Knowledge

    PARAGUAY

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    Nico Rodriguez, a Universidad Autónoma de Paraguay dental student and AMISTAD volunteer, poses for a photo at Hospital General de Luque, in Paraguay, Aug. 14, 2025. More than a dozen student and doctor volunteers supported U.S. and Paraguayan medical providers throughout the mission, bridging language and cultural gaps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 23:45
