AMISTAD 2025: Paraguayan Students Bridge Language, Knowledge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Paraguayan volunteer displays the AMISTAD 2025 mission patch during a closing ceremony recognizing local student contributions at Hospital General de Luque, in Paraguay, Aug. 14, 2025. Volunteers worked side-by-side with the United States and Paraguayan medical teams throughout the two-week global health engagement mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)