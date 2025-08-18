Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMISTAD 2025: Paraguayan Students Bridge Language, Knowledge [Image 3 of 6]

    AMISTAD 2025: Paraguayan Students Bridge Language, Knowledge

    PARAGUAY

    08.11.2025

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    Paraguayan medical student Fernando Barrientos, explains a prescription to a patient during AMISTAD 2025 at Unidad de Salud de la Familia Inmaculada Concepción in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 11, 2025. Students from universities across Paraguay volunteered to translate to United States and Paraguayan medical and dental teams delivering care to rural Paraguayan communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 23:45
    Location: PY
    This work, AMISTAD 2025: Paraguayan Students Bridge Language, Knowledge [Image 6 of 6], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

