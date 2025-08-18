Paraguayan medical student Fernando Barrientos, explains a prescription to a patient during AMISTAD 2025 at Unidad de Salud de la Familia Inmaculada Concepción in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 11, 2025. Students from universities across Paraguay volunteered to translate to United States and Paraguayan medical and dental teams delivering care to rural Paraguayan communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 23:45
|Photo ID:
|9266743
|VIRIN:
|250811-F-WJ837-1215
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|13.53 MB
|Location:
|PY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMISTAD 2025: Paraguayan Students Bridge Language, Knowledge [Image 6 of 6], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMISTAD 2025: Paraguayan Students Bridge Language, Knowledge
No keywords found.