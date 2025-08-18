AMISTAD 2025: Paraguayan Students Bridge Language, Knowledge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Paraguayan medical student Fernando Barrientos, explains a prescription to a patient during AMISTAD 2025 at Unidad de Salud de la Familia Inmaculada Concepción in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 11, 2025. Students from universities across Paraguay volunteered to translate to United States and Paraguayan medical and dental teams delivering care to rural Paraguayan communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)