AFWERX connects with industry during office hours at Fed Supernova 2025

Melissa Garmoe, SpaceWERX program manager, meets with industry representatives during office hours at Fed Supernova in Austin, Texas, Aug. 19, 2025. SpaceWERX, the innovation arm of the U.S. Space Force and a unique division within AFWERX, attended Fed Supernova to connect with entrepreneurs, government, and industry to develop dual-use solutions that deliver commercial technology to the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)