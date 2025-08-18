AFWERX employees meet with industry representatives during office hours at Fed Supernova in Austin, Texas, Aug. 19, 2025. AFWERX, the innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, attended Fed Supernova to connect with entrepreneurs, government, and industry to develop dual-use solutions that deliver commercial technology to the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 18:27
|Photo ID:
|9266360
|VIRIN:
|250819-F-CA439-1123
|Resolution:
|3411x2685
|Size:
|6.2 MB
|Location:
|AUSTIN, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFWERX connects with industry during office hours at Fed Supernova 2025 [Image 24 of 24], by Matthew C Clouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.