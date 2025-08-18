AFWERX connects with industry during office hours at Fed Supernova 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

David Garofoli, AFWERX Prime deputy division chief, meets with industry representatives during office hours at Fed Supernova in Austin, Texas, Aug. 19, 2025. AFWERX, the innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, attended Fed Supernova to connect with entrepreneurs, government, and industry to develop dual-use solutions that deliver commercial technology to the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)