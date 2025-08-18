AFWERX connects with industry during office hours at Fed Supernova 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Terry Cunningham, Air Force Research Laboratory Small Business Office technology scout, meets with industry representatives during office hours at Fed Supernova in Austin, Texas, Aug. 19, 2025. The AFRL Small Business Office attended Fed Supernova to connect with entrepreneurs, government, and industry to develop dual-use solutions that deliver commercial technology to the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matthew Clouse)