NPS Student Earns Spot on U.S. Navy Pistol Team 

GONZALES, Calif. (July 25, 2025) – A muzzle flash is captured as Lt. Jacob Berry, a student at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), fires a pistol during a marksmanship training session in Gonzales, Calif., July 25. Berry’s training focused on building precision and consistency through repetition. The U.S. Navy Marksmanship Team (USNMT) is the Navy’s leading advocate for small arms marksmanship and safety training, conducting Fleet and All-Navy Matches that prepare Sailors for armed watchstanding and national-level competition. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Langholf)