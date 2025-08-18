NPS Student Earns Spot on U.S. Navy Pistol Team

MONTEREY, Calif. — Precision, perseverance, and pride in tradition define U.S. Navy Lt. Jacob Berry’s path to the 2025 U.S. Navy Pistol Team. Currently working toward a master’s degree in electronic systems engineering at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), Berry recently earned second place in the Pacific Fleet Pistol Championship and secured a spot on the Navy’s elite marksmanship team.



“Sailors from across the country compete, from the most junior enlisted to senior officers,” said Berry. “One of the team’s biggest historical supporters was Admiral Arleigh Burke. Unlike some other branches with permanent billets, our team is a broad community of volunteers, brought together by a shared passion for shooting.”



The U.S. Navy Marksmanship Team (USNMT) competes in both rifle and pistol events with the goal of improving marksmanship across the fleet. Competitions are held annually at Quantico, Va., and Camp Pendleton, Calif., to fine-tune fundamentals, encourage competition, and identify the top shooters across the Navy. Selected team members go on to represent the service at national-level events, including the Interservice and National Rifle and Pistol Championships.



Berry, who sees himself more as a rifle shooter, was especially proud to finish second in the pistol competition.



“Pistol shooting doesn’t come naturally to me,” he admitted. “I’ve had to put in a lot of practice and dry-fire time to improve. Taking second felt great and validating. It’s a reflection of the effort I’ve put in over the years.”



Balancing this level of competition with the academic demands of graduate studies at NPS requires discipline and effective time management.



“It really comes down to staying focused during training and making the time to dry fire regularly,” Berry said. “I’m just grateful I’ve been able to participate in these major matches while also representing NPS and the Navy doing something I truly enjoy.”



For Berry, representing both institutions goes far beyond personal achievement. It connects him to a long legacy of Navy shooters and military marksmanship.



“We’ve had some incredible shooters over the years, like Don Hamilton, who won multiple national championships and even competed in the 1968 Olympics,” recalled Berry. “Our history dates back to the first National Matches in 1907. Following in the footsteps of people like him is something really special, and I’m glad I found the team early in my career.”



Looking ahead, Berry has one additional goal he hopes to achieve for the 2025 season. He is just a few points away from earning his Distinguished Pistol Shot Badge, a highly coveted and prestigious honor in military marksmanship. With the season winding down, Berry has one more competition, in late September, to bring home this remarkable achievement.



“If you don’t make it, you have to wait an entire year to try again,” Berry said. “That kind of pressure just makes it more rewarding when you finally do.”



As Berry continues to chase these milestones, his dedication reminds us that excellence is never by chance. It is achieved through focus, repetition, and a deep respect for the tradition he now carries on.



The U.S. Navy Marksmanship Team is the Navy’s leading proponent of small arms marksmanship and safety training, conducting Fleet and All Navy Matches that prepare Sailors for armed watch standing and national-level competition.

