NPS Student Earns Spot on U.S. Navy Pistol Team 

GONZALES, Calif. (July 25, 2025) – A pistol box labeled “U.S. Navy Pistol Team” displays gear, magazines, and match tools during a marksmanship training session at a shooting range in Gonzales, Calif., July 25. The session was part of a routine practice for NPS student Lt. Jacob Berry, a member of the U.S. Navy Pistol Team, to maintain competitive readiness. The U.S. Navy Marksmanship Team (USNMT) is the Navy’s leading advocate for small arms marksmanship and safety training, conducting Fleet and All-Navy Matches that prepare Sailors for armed watchstanding and national-level competition. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Langholf)