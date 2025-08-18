NPS Student Earns Spot on U.S. Navy Pistol Team 

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GONZALES, Calif. (July 25, 2025) – Lt. Jacob Berry, assigned to the U.S. Navy Pistol Team and currently attending the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), fires during a marksmanship training session at a shooting range in Gonzales, Calif., July 25. Regular training is essential for maintaining marksmanship proficiency. The U.S. Navy Marksmanship Team (USNMT) is the Navy’s leading advocate for small arms marksmanship and safety training, conducting Fleet and All-Navy Matches that prepare Sailors for armed watchstanding and national-level competition. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Langholf)