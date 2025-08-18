NPS Student Earns Spot on U.S. Navy Pistol Team 

GONZALES, Calif. (July 25, 2025) – Lt. Jacob Berry, a Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) student, examines his target during marksmanship training session in Gonzales, Calif., July 25. The practice session emphasized accuracy and consistency through competitive-style drills. The U.S. Navy Marksmanship Team (USNMT) is the Navy’s leading advocate for small arms marksmanship and safety training, conducting Fleet and All-Navy Matches that prepare Sailors for armed watchstanding and national-level competition. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Langholf)
