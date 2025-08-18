Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREUR-AF Welcomes New Leaders in Clay Kaserne Patching Ceremony [Image 9 of 9]

    USAREUR-AF Welcomes New Leaders in Clay Kaserne Patching Ceremony

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    08.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kim 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, speaks with Maj. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie, before the patching ceremony at Clay Kaserne. The event welcomed new senior leaders to the command team and highlighted the Sword of Freedom patch as a symbol of deterrence, modernization, and Allied integration.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 09:26
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF
    Sword of Freedom

