USAREUR-AF Welcomes New Leaders in Clay Kaserne Patching Ceremony

Gen. Christopher T. Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, speaks with Maj. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie, before the patching ceremony at Clay Kaserne. The event welcomed new senior leaders to the command team and highlighted the Sword of Freedom patch as a symbol of deterrence, modernization, and Allied integration.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 09:26
|Photo ID:
|9264944
|VIRIN:
|250819-A-NX575-1002
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|7.27 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
